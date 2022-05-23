Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted in Many States; North To Get Relief from Heat Spell

"From 5.40 am till 7 am, it fell by 11 notches, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius," Jenamani said.

According to The Weather Channel (TWC), widespread rain and thunderstorms are predicted to occur in numerous states of Uttar Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, north Punjab, Sikkim, Ladakh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms have been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, coastal Karnataka and Kerala," stated TWC.

Dust storms are likely to occur in Rajasthan, while scattered rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

Thunderstorms are likely after 4 pm in Delhi-NCR, said TWC.