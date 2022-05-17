Dust Storm Predicted in Delhi Amid Severe Heatwave: What to Expect Today
Parts of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had hit 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Amid the ongoing heatwave in various parts of India, temperatures in Delhi are likely to range from maximum 44 degrees Celsius to minimum 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 17 May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
The temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded as 33 degrees Celsius. And there is also a possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm occurring in the national capital, IMD forecast showed.
Parts of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had hit 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday and then went considerably lower to 42 degrees Celsius the next day.
West Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi had registered the highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius on Monday, which is predicted to be 44 degree Celsius today.
The Banda district of Uttar Pradesh had recorded a high temperature of 49 degree Celsius, while Southwest Delhi's Najafgarh and Northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded 49.1 and 49.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.
Banda will record maximum 43 and minimum 29 degree Celsius, while Najafgarh and Mungeshpur may touch a maximum of 44 and 43 degree Celsius respectively, IMD said.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days," IMD had said on Monday on rainfall prediction.
