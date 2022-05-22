Heatwave Conditions in New Delhi, UP To Abate From Today After Light Rainfall
A substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over northeast India is expected from 22 May.
Following a few difficult months amidst the ongoing heatwaves, Uttar Pradesh will also see an improvement in the weather, with Lucknow at 35 degrees Celsius, Noida at 40 degrees Celsius, and Jhansi at 41 degrees Celsius predicted for Sunday.
Gurgaon is expected to witness a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, an improvement from before.
However, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will still face heatwaves with mercury in Jaisalmer touching 45 degrees Celsius, according to TWC.
'Relief From Heatwave for Next 5 Days': IMD
A statement released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the severe heatwaves will abate, at least for the next five days, starting from Saturday.
"Scattered rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and isolated rainfall activity over Rajasthan" till Tuesday is expected, said IMD.
Thunderstorm, with lightning and stormy winds, is also expected to occur in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while stormy winds are predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and New Delhi on Sunday, reported TWC.
"Abatement of heatwave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from 21 May," is predicted by IMD.
On incessant rainfall in southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and northern states of Assam, Tripura, and so on, TWC said that "a substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over south peninsular India can be expected from 21 May and northeast India from 22 May".
