Experts who have extensively studied migration and cities, say that Gurugram, like other modern cities was “built on the backs of migrants.” “Not just that, it is running on the backs of migrants and the day-to-day services they provide,” said Raphael Susewind, a political anthropologist studying urban India, and a professor at the London School of Economics.

Anthropologist Sanjay Srivastava said that "there is a tiny, almost invisible, Muslim middle-class in the city."

"In comparison to Hindus, Muslim migrants are poor and perform a vast number of service sector jobs. So, clearly, the 'Hindu Gurgaon' is serviced by a 'Muslim Gurgaon'," said Srivastava, author of Entangled Urbanism: Slum, Gated Community and Shopping Mall in Delhi and Gurgaon.

Moreover, Susewind said that much of the contemporary urbanisation is a combination of two ingredients: rural distress and communal polarisation.

“The growing number of Muslim migrants as well as their increased segregation within the city is a combined effect of rural distress and communal polarisation: Muslim migrants seek both employment opportunities in places like Gurgaon and the safety in numbers that Delhi’s increasingly segregated Muslim colonies appear to provide.

While RWA groups have been demanding enough safety for such migrants to continue living and working in the city, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are asking for radical changes.

Commenting on this, Susewind said, “The RWAs would want a minimum level of security to keep the flow of migrant labor moving – not at all for any substantive transformation of their precarity. Keeping Muslims just secure enough while perpetuating their precarious position both economically and politically is precisely what works in the interest of the Hindu middle classes.”

“Migrants have no alternative source of income, and the middle classes will continue to exploit their precarious position as both migrants and Muslims to depress wages,” he added.

Mukta Naik, a fellow at Centre for Policy and Research said that Gurugram is a classic case of a city with populations on both extreme ends of the income spectrum. “So wherever there is a concentration of wealthy people, a commensurate service economy made up of informal players is required to fuel their existence. Bengali Muslim migrants comprise of much of the latter,” Naik said.

Naik said that while incidents like the exodus of migrants may create empathy at individual or familial levels—as was witnessed during the first Covid lockdown—it may dissipate soon after. “In this case, especially, it is difficult to create any sustainable wave of political awareness or empathy for the Muslim migrants in the face of terms like ‘illegal immigrants’ or ‘infiltrators’ or ‘Rohingyas’ that are used so casually by politicians as well as cops,” Naik, who is an architect and urban planner, said.

She added that it is then up to the political representatives of the city to ensure safety of migrants—regardless of religious backgrounds—if they want the reputation of Gurugram as an “economically vibrant center” to continue to hold.