Twitter War: KTR Lashes Out at Centre’s Inefficient Vax Policy

Openly criticising the Centre’s vaccine policy, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, on Sunday, 6 June, lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for not procuring COVID-19 vaccines on time.

KTR is also the son of incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

“While all other countries were placing orders for vaccines back in the first half of 2020, Govt of India woke up late. Our orders were placed in Jan 2021 (sic),” the Minister tweeted in response to a question posed by a netizen during the #AskNTR session that was held on Twitter, this Sunday.