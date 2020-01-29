Viswa Bharati Evicts Hostel Student For Sharing V-C's Speech Video

The Visva Bharati university authorities asked a student to leave his hostel room within 24 hours, after a video purportedly showing its Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty making pro-CAA comments while hoisting the tricolour on campus on Republic Day, went viral.

A university official cited by PTI said on Tuesday, 28 January, that the student in question – pursuing BA History – was asked to leave his hostel room after preliminary findings proved that the student was behind the filming and circulation of a video. The video showed the V-C purportedly commenting on the Indian Constitution, the supremacy of the Parliament and the CAA at a hostel function on 26 January.