Karti Chidambaram Moves Delhi HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Chinese Visa Case

The trial court denied the relief to Karti and two others saying the offence was of a very serious nature. The court had also vacated the interim protection from arrest granted to the accused during the pendency of the anticipatory bail application.

It has directed them to join the probe as and when they are called upon by the investigating officer.

The ED registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father, P Chidambaram, was the home minister.