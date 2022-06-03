Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram Denied Anticipatory Bail in Chinese Visa Case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday, 3 June, rejected Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's request for anticipatory bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged visa scam. The court also dismissed his plea for interim protection from arrest till he moved high court to seek bail.

The court had reserved its order last week after hearing all the arguments.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in connection with alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014 – when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Along with others, Karti Chidambaram has been accused of helping Chinese nationals receive visas by flouting the rules.

The ED had filed a case under India's anti-money laundering law based on a recent First Information Report filed by the CBI in the same case.