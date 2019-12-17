Jamia Student Loses Eyesight, Alleges Police Brutality Led to It

Minhajuddin, an LLM student in Jamia Millia Islamia University, was severely injured in the violence that erupted in the central University on Sunday, 15 December.

Mijhajuddin was studying in the library on Sunday evening, when the police entered the library to deal with the agitating students. According to those with him, Minhajuddin was brutally beaten up by the Delhi police, in the course of which his left eye was severely damaged.

After an operation on Monday, 16 December, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Eye Centre said that his eye is damaged in a way that he will never be able to see with it. They also said that the chances of him recovering his eyesight are nil.