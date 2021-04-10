‘Violence Can’t Protect You’: Modi Slams TMC on Cooch Behar Deaths
Four people have died as the CISF allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack in WB’s Sitalkuchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 10 April, during his speech in Siliguri slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating she instigated people to attack security forces and obstructed the polling process.
The state on Saturday held its fourth phase of polling for Assembly Polls 2021.
The PM spoke in reference to the deaths of four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack.
“Didi, this violence, tactics of instigating people to attack the security forces, the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence can’t protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Siliguri
The prime minister further stated in his speech that “it’s time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for past several decades,” and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incident.
‘There’s A Conspiracy Going Around’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
In response to the CISF opening fire in Sitalkuchi, WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that “there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of home minister and today's incident is proof”.
“CRPF have killed voters standing in the queue, where do they get so much of audacity? BJP knows that they have lost so they are killing voters and workers.”West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the spot of the incident in Cooch Behar on 11 April, reported ANI
EC Orders Adjournment of Sitalkuchi Constituency Polling Post Incident
The Election Commission has ordered that will be adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency in the Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers, reported ANI.
Nine seats of Cooch Behar are voting on Saturday in the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.