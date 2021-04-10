‘Violence Can’t Protect You’: Modi Slams TMC on Cooch Behar Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 10 April, during his speech in Siliguri slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating she instigated people to attack security forces and obstructed the polling process.

The state on Saturday held its fourth phase of polling for Assembly Polls 2021.

The PM spoke in reference to the deaths of four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack.