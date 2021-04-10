4 Dead as CISF ‘Opens Fire’ After Being Attacked in Cooch Behar
Nine seats of Cooch Behar are voting on Saturday in the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
At least four people have been shot dead in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, where nine seats are voting on Saturday, 10 April, in the fourth phase of the state Assembly elections.
According to police sources cited by news agency PTI, four people died as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen alleged that the Central forces opened fire twice. "In Block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one was killed and three injured, in Sitalkuchi block, three were killed and one injured. Central Forces are doing injustice to people and they've crossed limits. When CM called them out, the Election Commission issued her notices," she was quoted as saying.
44 Seats Voting Today
According to NDTV, the Election Commission has asked for a report into the incident.
The news channel further reported that clashes broke out between workers of the BJP and TMC as voting was going on.
Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had written to the poll body alleging that "BJP goons" were creating a ruckus "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj and Dinhata" and "preventing TMC agents from entering the booth", ANI reported.
Voting is underway for 44 constituencies across five districts in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The results for the eight-phase elections will be announced on 2 May, along with those for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.