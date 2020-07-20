UP Govt Responsible to Uphold Law: SC on Vikas Dubey’s Encounter

“Even Policemen have fundamental rights. Can the police be accused of excessive force when it's engaged in live encounter with a dreaded criminal?” he said.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the state that it is not just the incident but the entire system at stake, ANI reported.

The UP government told the court that it is ready to reconstitute the committee to probe Vikas Dubey’s encounter case and that it will submit the draft notification on 22 July with respect to the changes as suggested in the inquiry panel.

On Friday, 17 July, the UP police had submitted a detailed reply to the Supreme Court, stating that the “encounters” were correct and cannot be termed fake.