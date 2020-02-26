Video Shows Police ‘Breaking CCTV’ After Clearing Khureji Protest
A video clip purportedly shows Delhi Police personnel allegedly breaking a CCTV camera near the Khureji protest in northeast Delhi. The protest at Khureji was cleared out by the police on Wednesday, 26 February.
The video shared by several on Twitter, including members of the Aam Aadmi Party, shows policemen hitting at a white object attached to a pillar outside the Hindustan Petroleum Gas Station at Khureji.
The Quint spoke to some shopkeepers near the petrol pump who said the video is from Khureji. One of them, who did not want to be named, said, “The police broke the CCTV cameras that we had put up in our shops too. The one in the video was put up by the protesters at Khureji.”
Earlier, The Quint reported on how the police was seen vandalising CCTV cameras inside Jamia library on the day violence had erupted following anti-CAA protests in the campus, on 15 December.
