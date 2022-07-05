CCTV From Amravati Murder Shows Chemist Who Supported Nupur Sharma Surrounded

CCTV footage, which has emerged weeks after the brutal murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe, showed him surrounded and subsequently attacked by his killers. The grainy footage, dated 21 June, showed Kolhe collapsing after being attacked.

The incident took place on the night of 21 June when Kolhe was stabbed with a knife by a man after he closed his medical store located in Rachana Shree Mall near the Amravati Tehsil office in Maharashtra.