Vicky Middukhera Murder: Brother Moves Punjab & Haryana HC Seeking Protection
Ajaypal Singh Middukhera is the sole eyewitness to his brother's murder, who was shot dead on August 7, 2021.
Ajaypal Singh Middukhera, elder brother of the slain Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera and the sole eyewitness to his murder, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection in view of the perceived threat to his life from gang members of the Bambiha group, a gang based in Punjab.
The 33-year-old Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali, allegedly by sharpshooters of the Bambiha group.
Ajaypal has alleged that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May, and his manager Shagundeep (now allegedly in Australia) were involved in Vicky's murder, reported LiveLaw.
According to the LiveLaw report, Ajaypal Singh's instant plea was moved days before Moose Wala's murder, where he alleged that gang members from the Bambiha group, allegedly involved in Vicky's murder and a rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi's, might try to kill him as he is the sole eyewitness in Vicky's murder.
The plea stated that Moose Wala and his manager Shagundeep had surfaced in Vicky's murder. However, the plea added that as soon as the Punjab police got to know about the duo's involvement, instead of arresting Shagundeep Singh, they let him fly away to Australia.
Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Claim to Take Responsibility for Moose Wala's Murder
Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed to take responsibility for Moose Wala's killing in two Facebook posts that were doing the rounds on Sunday as they wanted to avenge the death of Vicky. Vicky was reportedly a college friend of Bishnoi.
The posts claimed to have been on behalf of Bishnoi and said: "I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility for killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed."
"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone, and he challenged me, saying that he, too, kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert."
About Vicky Middukhera
Vicky Middukhera, alias Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, was a Youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, in August 2021. According to reports, the crime was carried out at the behest of gangsters Amit Dagar and Bhuppi Rana.
Middukhera's family hails from Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib district and is said to have a good equation with the Badals, who are also from the same district.
He studied at Shiwalik Public School in Mohali and then did his graduation from DAV College, Chandigarh, after which he enrolled in the department of defence studies at Panjab University.
Middukhera became president of SOPU in 2009.
He then joined the SAD's student wing, the Student Organisation of India (SOI). Middukhera is said to be the mastermind of the SOI's win in the Panjab University Students' Union elections of 2015.
His brother Ajay Middukhera is also in politics and has contested municipal elections in Mohali.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
