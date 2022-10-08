ADVERTISEMENT

Death Toll Rises to 26 in Uttarkashi Avalanche, 3 Still Missing

The death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche rose to 26 on Saturday after 7 more bodies of mountaineers were found.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche rose to 26 on Saturday, 8 October, after seven more bodies of trapped mountaineers were brought down by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The avalanche had occurred earlier this week on 4 October at 17,000 feet above sea level “when a team of climbers (from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering) was returning after summiting Draupadi Ka Danda II peak” in Uttarkashi, reported India Today.

According to the The Indian Express, out of the 26 bodies that have been recovered so far, only two have been identified, those of Naumi Rawat and Savita Kanswal.
Only four bodies have been brought to Uttarkashi, “the rest are still at the base camp,” added the report.

The rescue operation was conducted by the IAF using an Advanced Light Helicopter. 12 people had been rescued earlier, however, three people are still missing for whom the search is on.

After the incident and the meteorological department’s alert for heavy rain and snow, trekking has been banned in the region until further notice.
