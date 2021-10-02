Uttarakhand: 5 Navy Mountaineers, 1 Porter Missing After Avalanche in Mt Trishul

Rescue operations are also being undertaken by a team of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Colonel Bisht, speaking to The Times of India, said, "Search teams have spotted the bodies of 3-4 missing mountaineers near the avalanche-hit Trishul peak from air."

He also indicated that members of the ground team, air force officers, and Garhwal scouts, are undertaking a search mission at the site of the accident.