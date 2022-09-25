Uttarakhand: Who is Pulkit Arya, the Main Accused in the Receptionist's Murder?

During the interrogation, the accused told the police, after getting arrested, that there was a verbal argument between Pulkit Arya and the woman. Following which, Pulkit told the other two accused that “the girl is upset, let us take her to Rishikesh.”

Once the accused and the victim reached the Chilla canal, the argument escalated. Pulkit blamed the woman for revealing the talks between the two of them to her colleagues following which she then accused him of asking her to develop "special relations" with the guests at the resort.

The victim then threatened to tell everyone about what is happening in the resort and threw the prime accused’s phone in the canal. The three men, in an inebriated condition, assaulted the woman and pushed her in the canal, according to the police.