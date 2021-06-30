Uttarakhand Govt Moves SC Against HC's Stay on Char Dham Yatra
The Uttarakhand High Court had argued that religious faith cannot be allowed to override “public safety”.
The Uttarakhand government approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 30 June, in a bid challenge the high court's stay on the Char Dham Yatra.
"We have gone to the apex court against the High Court's stay on the yatra," Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said, PTI reported.
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday had suspended the Char Dham Yatra until further notice, a day after the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government to not allow the same, arguing that religious faith cannot be allowed to override “public safety”.
What the Court Had Said
The court had asked the Uttarakhand government to ensure live streaming of visuals from the four shrines.
Referring to the COVID-19 crisis that unfolded in Uttarakhand following the Kumbh Mela, the court had questioned the government over its plan to ensure compliance of COVID-related protocols.
“It is in the interest of the public to stay the operation of Cabinet decision dated 25 June and to direct the government not to permit pilgrims to reach the Char Dham temples," the court said.
Referring to an affidavit submitted before it by the government, the court noted that similar SOPs had been drafted before the Kumbh Mela. “Then what happened? Photos and videos at Kumbh showed that COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and masking were not being followed,” the court said on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI)
