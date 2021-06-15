Over One Lakh COVID-19 Tests Forged During Kumbh Mela: Report
One phone number was used to register 50 people, while an antigen test kit was shown to have tested 700 people.
At least one lakh COVID-19 test reports were forged by a private agency during Kumbh festival in Haridwar, revealed an investigation by government officials, reported The Times of India.
According to the report, a single phone number was used to register 50 people, while one antigen test kit was shown to have tested 700 people.
“Addresses and names were fictional. Almost 530 samples were taken from ‘House Number 5’ in Haridwar. Is it possible for a house to have 500 residents,” an official told the newspaper.
"Phone numbers were fake too. People in Kanpur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and 18 other locations, shared the same phone number," he added.
The religious festival, which saw lakhs of devotees congregating amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, was held from 1 to 30 April. It was spread across parts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts.
Of the one lakh tests conducted, 177 were COVID positive – with a positivvity rate of just 0.18 percent. However, the positivity rate in Haridwar in April was 10 percent.
The probe was initiated after a Punjab resident received an SMS that his sample had been collected for a COVID-19 test. He was not visiting Kumbh. The resident reportedly flagged the matter to ICMR through email alleging that his Aadhaar and mobile number had been misused for a fake test.
The administration roped in 24 private labs — 14 by the district administration and 10 by the Kumbh mela administration — for conducting random testing of Kumbh visitors.
At least 50,000 samples were said to be tested every day.
According to health secretary Amit Negi, the investigation report has been sent to Haridwar DM.
"Several irregularities have been found. We will take action after receiving a detailed report from the DM in 15 days," he added.
