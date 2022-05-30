US Overtakes China To Become India’s Biggest Trading Partner

India's exports to the US increased to $76.11 billion in 2021-22, compared to $51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year, while imports spiked to $43.31 billion compared to $29 billion in 2020-21.

According to the report, in 2021-22, India's bilateral trade with China amounted to $115.42 billion compared to $86.4 billion in 2020-21.

Export to China rose to $21.25 billion last fiscal year from $21.18 billion in 2020-21. On the other hand, imports spiked to $94.16 billion from about $65.21 billion in 2020-21. With the influx of new data, it is seen that the trade gap rose to $72.91 billion in 2021-22 from $44 billion in the previous fiscal year.