‘Disturbing’: US Panel on Religious Freedom Condemns Delhi Riots

Expressing concern over the violence in Delhi, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) urged the Government of India to take swift action for the safety of its citizens.

Expressing "grave concern" over it, the USCIRF said the Indian government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith amid reports of attack on Muslims. "We urge the Indian government to make serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence," USCIRF Chair Tony Perkins said in a statement on Wednesday, 26 February.

At least 28 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Indian capital.