Won't Spare Him: Rahul Leads March Against Ajay Mishra Over Lakhimpur Incident

Several Opposition MPs, led by Congress' Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, 21 December, marched to Vijay Chowk in Delhi demanding suspension of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

As the march began from the MK Gandhi statue in the Parliament, Gandhi said that "Teni will not be spared" and that he will have to go to jail.

"The Opposition has once again come together to raise the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri matter. We have repeatedly said that a minister's son has murdered farmers using his jeep. A report has said that it s a conspiracy and not an isolated incident. The Prime Minister is not doing anything about the minister," Gandhi said while addressing the media.