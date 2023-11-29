Manipur's UNLF To Lay Down Weapons After Signing Peace Agreement With Centre

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur's oldest armed group, signed a peace agreement with the central government and Manipur state government on Wednesday, 29 November.

As part of the agreement, the UNLF has renounced violence and joined the mainstream, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

A video shared by the home minister showed UNLF members laying down their arms. "I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," he added.