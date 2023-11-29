Manipur's UNLF To Lay Down Weapons After Signing Peace Agreement With Centre

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur's oldest armed group, signed a peace agreement with the central government and Manipur state government on Wednesday, 29 November.
As part of the agreement, the UNLF has renounced violence and joined the mainstream, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).
A video shared by the home minister showed UNLF members laying down their arms. "I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," he added.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AmitShah)
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AmitShah)
"The agreement is poised to give a fillip to usher in a new era of peace in the North East in general and Manipur in particular," news agency ANI quoted the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as saying.
"This is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land," the MHA statement added.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also termed it as "a significant milestone."
"The oldest armed group of Manipur has chosen the path of peace, renouncing violence to join the mainstream and embrace democracy. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of permanent peace in the Northeast," Singh posted on X.
'Good Sign for Peace'
Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) of Manipur has called the development a good sign for peace.
"The Valley Based Insurgency Groups (VBIG) were involved in the ethnic cleansing of the Kuki-Zo. They would masquerade as State police by wearing the State Police uniform and killed many Kuki-Zo people. If they have put down their arms, then it is a good sign for peace. The government should crack down on the remaining VBIGs if they want peace in Manipur," ITLF told The Quint.
What Is UNLF?
The UNLF was founded in 1964 by Areambam Samrendra Singh and has become one of the most prominent Meitei insurgent groups in the northeastern state of Manipur, according to Hindustan Times.
The group had launched an armed struggle to attain Manipur's 'liberation' from India in 1990, and had formed an armed wing called Manipur People’s Army (MPA), the report added.
