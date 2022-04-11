Smriti Irani Confronted by Congress Leader Over Fuel Price Hike in Flight
The incident took place while passengers deboarded the Delhi-Guwahati flight.
Union Minister Smriti Irani was confronted by Netta D'Souza, the acting president of All India Mahila Congress, on Sunday, 10 April, who questioned her about the skyrocketing fuel prices on a flight. The incident took place while passengers deboarded the Delhi-Guwahati flight.
Tweeting a short video of her "encounter" with Irani, D'souza wrote, "Encountered @smritiirani ji on a flight to Guwahati. Hear their answers on the ever-increasing prices of LPG. The cost of inflation, on what things are they bursting! Public asked questions, please avoid memory! Be sure to watch the video excerpts, the truth of the Modi government! (sic)."
Prices of petrol have reportedly been hiked 14 times in 16 days, pushing its prices to Rs 10 a liter. However, the fuel price did not see a hike in the last two days.
'Please Don't Lie': Smriti Irani
The video shows Congress leader D'Souza confronting Irani with questions on the fuel rise, and the latter trying to avoid her saying she was "blocking the way" and has to get down. Later when D'Souza kept repeating her questions and insisted that Irani give her an answer, both are seen recording the act on their phones.
At a point when D' Souza said people are suffering as "stoves are without gas," the union minister is heard saying, "please don't lie." Irani later accused D'Souza of "accosting" her.
At Mumbai, which has been witnessing the highest fuel price hike among the four metros, petrol is priced at Rs 120.51 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 104.77 per litre. In Delhi, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 and diesel costs Rs 96.67 for a litre.
Despite spike in crude oil prices, in the months leading up to the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, fuel prices did not see a hike. But the prices began spiking soon after the election results were declared.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri meanwhile has attributed to the fuel price hike to the war in Ukraine. The rise in petrol prices in India have been minimal due to the Russia Ukraine crisis, he said.
