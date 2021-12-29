'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike
Meanwhile, some netizens shed light on the doctors' silence on previous social movements in the country.
Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) from several major central and state-run government hospitals in Delhi boycotted all healthcare services on Tuesday, 28 December – a day after the brutal police clampdown on the doctors' protest.
Members of the medical fraternity were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and Monday’s police crackdown on the agitation.
As fears of an imminent third COVID-19 wave grip the nation, many took to Twitter to express their support for the strike, hailing doctors as warriors in the fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, other users raised questions on the social engagement of medical workers.
Moreover, others opined that all workers' movements, irrespective of the workers' personal politics, should be met with unconditional solidarity.
'Time to Stand Up for COVID Warriors'
Sharing a news report of the strike, former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba urged people to support the doctors' agitation.
Others reminded people on the internet that doctors are the primary essential workers amid the pandemic. 'Spare a thought', journalist Aditya Raj Kaul wrote.
Twitterati also censured the apathy of the ruling government, calling out their hypocrisy in treating the medical fraternity during the course of the pandemic.
'Doctors Have Not Stood Up for Other Causes'
Meanwhile, some other netizens shed light on the doctors' silence on other social issues and the subsequent crackdown of those movements by the Indian government.
'Extending Solidarity Should be Unconditional'
Twitter user Gautam Bhatia acknowledged the controversy surrounding the doctors strike and wrote:
Others too, echoed this by saying that police brutality should always be condemned.
