'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

Meanwhile, some netizens shed light on the doctors' silence on previous social movements in the country.

The Quint
Published
India
3 min read
Resident doctors from across the country are on strike because of delays in NEET-PG counselling.
i

Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) from several major central and state-run government hospitals in Delhi boycotted all healthcare services on Tuesday, 28 December – a day after the brutal police clampdown on the doctors' protest.

Members of the medical fraternity were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and Monday’s police crackdown on the agitation.

As fears of an imminent third COVID-19 wave grip the nation, many took to Twitter to express their support for the strike, hailing doctors as warriors in the fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, other users raised questions on the social engagement of medical workers.

Moreover, others opined that all workers' movements, irrespective of the workers' personal politics, should be met with unconditional solidarity.

'Time to Stand Up for COVID Warriors'

Sharing a news report of the strike, former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba urged people to support the doctors' agitation.

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Others reminded people on the internet that doctors are the primary essential workers amid the pandemic. 'Spare a thought', journalist Aditya Raj Kaul wrote.

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Twitterati also censured the apathy of the ruling government, calling out their hypocrisy in treating the medical fraternity during the course of the pandemic.

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Doctors Have Not Stood Up for Other Causes'

Meanwhile, some other netizens shed light on the doctors' silence on other social issues and the subsequent crackdown of those movements by the Indian government.

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Extending Solidarity Should be Unconditional'

Twitter user Gautam Bhatia acknowledged the controversy surrounding the doctors strike and wrote:

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Others too, echoed this by saying that police brutality should always be condemned.

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

