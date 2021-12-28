Amid 'Shutdown' in Hospitals, Resident Doctors' Reps to Meet Health Minister

Resident doctors from several major central and state-run government hospitals in Delhi have boycotted all healthcare services and continued their agitation on Tuesday, 28 December, a day after the police crackdown on the doctors' protest.

Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Nirman Bhavan in Delhi today, to discuss their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling and to seek an apology for the police action against doctors, as per news agency ANI.