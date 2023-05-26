Umesh Pal Murder Case: Police Names Accused Sadaqat Khan in First Chargesheet

The Prayagraj Police on Friday, 26 May, filed the first chargesheet in the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness to the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal. Umesh, along with two police security guards were shot dead outside his home on 24 February this year.

In the present chargesheet, filed in the SC-ST court, charges have been filed against only one accused, Sadaqat Khan, leaving out the names of eight other accused.