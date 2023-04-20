'Bambaaz': How Atiq Ahmed's Closest Aide Guddu Muslim Earned the Infamous Title

Guddu has worked with several criminal gangs in Uttar Pradesh. His name came up during probe in the murder of Bahubali contractor Satish Singh in 1997. Contractor Satish was allegedly killed by gangster Sri Prakash Shukla who sprayed bullets on Satish using an AK-47 in Faizabad. According to retired IPS Rajesh Pandey who is also one of the founding members of STF, Guddu was with Satish when the latter was killed in a shootout by Shukla. Guddu was called in for questioning during the probe, retired IPS Pandey said.

On the day of the shootout where Umesh and his two gunners were killed, one of the bombs Guddu hurled blasted close to one of the police gunners trying to take cover following the ambush. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Guddu's distinct appearance and finesse in handling bombs was what gave him away when the purported CCTV footage of the shootout surfaced in media, sources privy to investigation claimed.