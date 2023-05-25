'Grown Closest When Forced To Be Apart': Umar Khalid's Friend Pens Note for Him

Banojyotsna Lahiri, a friend of jailed activist Umar Khalid, penned a note for him on the 'India Love Project,' describing the love and unbreakable bond they share.

India Love Project is a social media page run by journalists Samar Halarnkar, Priya Ramani, and Niloufer Venkatramanwhich. It tells stories on "love and marriage outside the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity and gender."

Speaking about the bond between Khalid and herself, Lahiri said, "For the last three years we've been in a long distance relationship while being in the same city. We meet once a week—across a glass partition in Delhi's Tihar Jail and talk on an intercom."