Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari Given New US-Based Role
Manish Maheshwari will now be in-charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide.
Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been given a new US-based role "in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide", a senior official of the microblogging company said on Friday, 13 August.
“Thank you to Manish Maheshwari for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Twitter JAPAC (Japan and Asia-Pacific) tweeted.
UP Police Notice to Twitter India MD
Maheshwari was in the news recently over a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to him in connection with a case involving tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Loni. The Karnataka High Court had later quashed the notice.
The notice had been issued under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the high court order had reportedly said, "The provisions of the statute cannot be permitted to become tools of harassment. The respondent has not placed even an iota of material which would prima facie show involvement of the petitioner."
Twitter's Recent Run-Ins
The social media platform was also recently involved in a row with the Centre over the new IT Rules, 2021, and its compliance.
On Tuesday, however, the Centre had told the Delhi High Court that Twitter was now in full compliance with the rules, after the company appointed a resident grievance officer and a nodal contact officer.
The social media platform was also slammed over tagging the tweets of some BJP leaders as 'manipulated media' a few weeks back in connection with a purported 'Congress toolkit'.
Most recently, Twitter has found itself drawing flak from the Congress after it locked the accounts of the party and a number of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi on Friday posted a video on YouTube registering his protest against the action.
"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video titled, "Twitter's dangerous game".
However, responding to the row over the locking of accounts, Twitter has maintained that Twitter Rules are "enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone" on the platform.
