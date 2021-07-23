'Tools of Harassment': HC Quashes UP Police Notice to Twitter India MD
The police have been permitted to record the Twitter India MD's statement virtually or at his office or home.
The Karnataka High Court on Friday, 23 July, quashed the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in connection with a case involving tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Loni.
The notice was issued under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the high court order reportedly said, "The provisions of the statute cannot be permitted to become tools of harassment. The respondent has not placed even an iota of material which would prima facie show involvement of the petitioner."
The police have been permitted to record Maheshwari's statement virtually or at his office or home, ANI reported.
Last month, the UP Police had sent a legal notice to the Twitter MD over posts on the microblogging platform that were made in connection with the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Loni.
Maheshwari had been asked to come to the police station at Loni Border and record the statement within one week.
The Twitter official had previously indicated his availability for the police interrogation via video-conference — a plea that had been rejected by the police, who asked him to appear at the police station in person.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.