Twitter in Full Compliance With IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Tuesday, 10 August, told the Delhi High Court that microblogging platform Twitter is now in full compliance with the IT rules 2021, after the company appointed resident grievance officer and a nodal contact officer.

The development came after Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

"We will have to see how they (Twitter) are doing, appointments made today should not be withdrawn tomorrow,” the government told the court.

Earlier on 6 August, Twitter had informed the high court about the appointments, but the court had asked for the affidavit filed by the platform as it was not on record and asked it to ensure that it was brought on record.