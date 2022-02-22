'Upset With I-PAC & Prashant Kishor': TMC Goa Chief Kiran Kandolkar After Polls

Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar said that the party's political consultant, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), "abandoned the candidates" after the Goa Assembly elections that were held on 14 February.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, 21 February, Kandolkar claimed that he was upset with the head of I-PAC, Prashant Kishor, and his team.