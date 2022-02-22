'Upset With I-PAC & Prashant Kishor': TMC Goa Chief Kiran Kandolkar After Polls
Kandolkar said that the TMC candidates felt like I-PAC had abandoned them after the polls.
Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar said that the party's political consultant, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), "abandoned the candidates" after the Goa Assembly elections that were held on 14 February.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, 21 February, Kandolkar claimed that he was upset with the head of I-PAC, Prashant Kishor, and his team.
"I am not quitting as TMC Goa head, but I am upset with Prashant Kishor and the I-PAC team."Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar
He added that the TMC candidates felt like I-PAC had abandoned them after the polls. He added:
"All the candidates fielded by the TMC have some or the other issue with the I-PAC. When the candidates told me about their issues with Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team, I discussed the matter with my party workers, who advised me to quit as the TMC Goa president."
A meeting of all the party's candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, 22 February, which will discuss the polling in their respective constituencies, he said.
A rift between the TMC and I-PAC has been speculated for some time now.
The TMC Goa chief had contested from his Aldona Assembly seat, while Kavita Kandolkar, his wife, had contested on the party's ticket from Thivim.
The party had contested the Goa Assembly polls in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
(With inputs from PTI.)
