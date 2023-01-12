Delhi HC Rejects Sushil Ansal's Plea To Stay 'Trial By Fire' on Uphaar Tragedy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 12 January, rejected a plea moved by real estate baron Sushil Ansal seeking a stay on the release of upcoming Netflix web series Trial By Fire, which is based on the Uphaar Cinema tragedy. The series is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform on Friday, 13 January.

The Ansal brothers – Sushil and Gopal are the main accused in the case. In his suit, Sushil had sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the series, which is an adaptation of the book by the same name. He had also sought a restraint on further publication of the book, reported LiveLaw.

Who has written the book?: The book, titled Trial By Fire – The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Tragedy, is written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, parents of two minor children who had lost their lives in the tragedy.

The web-series is an adaptation of this book.

Neelam is also the chairperson of the Association of Victims of the Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), which has led the nearly 25-year-old court battle to seek justice for the victims of the tragedy.