Flight operations have been suspended at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 7 pm on Wednesday, 3 June, as Maharashtra continues to be battered by strong winds caused by Cyclone Nisarga."There will be no take-off or landings due to the cyclone," airport officials told ANI.The move is a precautionary measure as the severe cyclonic storm makes landfall in Alibaug near Mumbai.The decision also comes after FedEx flight from Bengaluru made a runway excursion while landing, earlier in the day."The airport witnessed a runway excursion earlier today with Fed Ex flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft was towed away from the runway, no disruption caused."Airport Official to ANIThe entire state of Maharashtra has been put on high-alert due to the cyclone. People have been advised to not step out, and public spaces such as beaches, parks and Marine Drive in Mumbai have been shut.