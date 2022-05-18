Trans Woman and Model Found Dead in Kochi Apartment, Case Registered
Sherin was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with a few of her friends.
Sherin Celin Mathew, a 26-year-old trans woman from Kerala, who was an actor and model, was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in Kochi, on Tuesday, 17 May.
Hailing from the neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying in Ernakulam's Kochi for two years. The news comes merely days after the death of another Kerala model, Sahana.
A police officer said a case of unnatural death has been registered and prima facie, it appeared to be a suicide. The official added that a detailed probe was going on.
Speaking to TNM, the police said that investigation was underway at the scene and her body would be sent for a post-mortem examination soon.
String of Deaths in Kerala
On 12 May, Sahana, a young model and small-time actor from Kozhikode, was found dead in her house on her 21st birthday in an apparent case of suicide.
In July 2021, Kerala's first transgender radio jockey Anannyah Kumari Alex was also believed to have died by suicide, days after she had alleged gross medical negligence in her sex reassignment surgery. After her friends and family protested against the hospital – Renai Medicity – and Dr Arjun Asokan, who did the surgery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into Anannyah's death.
Recently in April, a fact-finding report on her death alleged gross medical negligence by the private hospital and sought better healthcare for trans persons in the state, and for medical professionals to follow international norms.
The fact-finding team also asked for a second post-mortem of Anannyah's body, and said that the police investigation into the death was shoddy.
