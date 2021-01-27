Red Fort Violence: Who is Gangster-Turned-Activist Lakha Sidhana?

A day after violent clashes broke out in the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi, gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana and actor Deep Sidhu have come under the spotlight, with the Delhi police suspecting that both had a role in fanning the mayhem.

Deep Sidhu, who’s known to be close to Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Sunny Deol, is a fairly well-known face. He has been accused of planting the 'Nishan Sahib' flag on an empty pole at the Red Fort on 26 January, which came to be the epicentre of the clashes between police and protesters.

But who is Lakha Sidhana?