BJP MP Sunny Deol Distances Himself from Actor Deep Sidhu

However, Deol has denied any connection to the controversial Punjabi actor.

Apart from his recent tweet, he had also clarified on 6 December that he was not affiliated to Sidhu or any of his actions during the farmers’ protest.

In a statement he says, “Deep Sidhu, who was with me at the time of election, has not been with me for a long time, whatever he is saying and doing, he is doing according to his will, I have nothing to do with any of his activities.”

He further says that he is with the party and the farmers.