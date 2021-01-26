‘We Hoisted Only Nishan Sahib Flag at Red Fort’, Claims Deep Sidhu

Boota Singh Burjgill, the President BKU (Dakaunda), condemned Sidhu's actions and said that the protest is a farmers' protest and some people are trying to make it religious.

"We condemn what Deep Sidhu has done today. We think he is a government stooge and has been creating problems for the protesters. He has been speaking against the farmer leaders and has incited people against them. What he has done today is condemnable. We didn't have any plans of going to Red Fort, he incited the youth and took them towards Red Fort by telling them they were going to Ring Road, " Burjgill said.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the President of BKU (Ugrahan), also spoke out against Sidhhu and told The Print, "Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana have tried to damage our movement. They incited the youth to take over the agitation and give it a different colour. I don't know what is Sidhu's and Sidhana's politics and who they are working for."