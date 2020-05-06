Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was trapped after security forces launched a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, reported Hindustan Times. The encounter, which started late on the night of Tuesday, 5 May, is still underway even as a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant has been arrested with arms and ammunition from the same district, as per news agency PTI.Mobile internet services in Kashmir were snapped on Wednesday morning, said PTI.A report in the IANS said Riyaz Naikoo had come to his native home in Pulwama’s Beighpora village when the security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, moved in quickly to seal all entry and exit points of the village.Naikoo had taken over as the Hizbul commander after the death of Burhan Wani, who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area of Anantnag on 8 July 2018.Naikoo carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.Meanwhile, another militant was killed in a separate encounter in Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora where the encounter began late on Tuesday night. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)