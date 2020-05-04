3 CRPF Jawans Killed in J&K’s Handwara; Second Attack in 48 Hours

At least three CRPF personnel were killed while seven others were injured in a terrorist attack in Wangam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Handwara on Monday, 4 May, CRPF officials said.

At least one terrorist was reportedly neutralised after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area.

The area has been cordoned off.

This is the second attack in Handwara in the past 48 hours. On Sunday, 3 May, four Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, a Major, two soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter. Two terrorists were also killed by the forces.

One of the terrorists killed on Sunday has been identified as a top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan, IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.