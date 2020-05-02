Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Handwara
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chanjmullah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara on Saturday, 2 May.
The operation is ongoing and casualties are feared according to several reports. The security forces involved include 21 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police.
(This is a developing story.)
