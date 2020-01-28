QBullet: Religion Proof Must Under CAA; Trump Set to Visit in Feb

Under the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, currently being drafted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), besides proving that they came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh before 31 December 2014, applicants will also have to submit ‘proof of religion’.

According to a Home Ministry official, this can be done by producing any Indian government document — acquired before 31 December 2014 — in which the applicant has declared his/ her religion as Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Jain or Buddhist.

“For example, if someone has enrolled his/ her children in a government school, he/ she would have declared their religion. If someone has acquired Aadhaar before 31 December 2014 and has declared his/ her religion as being from among the six mentioned in the Act, it would be acceptable… Any form of government document declaring religion will be accepted,” said the official.

(Source: The Indian Express)