‘Subjected to Electric Shock’: Kota Lawyer Arrested by UP Police

Twenty-five-year-old Mohammed Faisal – a lawyer – travelled from Delhi to western Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana district after reports emerged of the UP police making arrests during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act which had broken out in December 2019.

Faisal had gone to Kairana as a member of the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) to provide legal aid to those who were not part of anti-CAA protest and yet, were facing charges by the UP Police.

However, on 23 December 2019, Faisal was arrested by the UP police after which he was allegedly tortured in custody.