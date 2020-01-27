‘Subjected to Electric Shock’: Kota Lawyer Arrested by UP Police
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Illustrations: Erum Gour
Twenty-five-year-old Mohammed Faisal – a lawyer – travelled from Delhi to western Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana district after reports emerged of the UP police making arrests during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act which had broken out in December 2019.
Faisal had gone to Kairana as a member of the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) to provide legal aid to those who were not part of anti-CAA protest and yet, were facing charges by the UP Police.
However, on 23 December 2019, Faisal was arrested by the UP police after which he was allegedly tortured in custody.
“In Kairana, neither was anyone injured nor was there any violence. Still, people were arrested illegally. They were arrested by the police at night. I had gone to provide legal aid to around 10-11 such persons who had been arrested. The people I was going to defend had extended support to protests against the CAA.”Mohammed Faisal, Lawyer arrested by UP Police
Faisal was kept in custody for 14 days and finally released on 7 January 2020. He alleges that the UP police gave him electric shocks and planted false evidence against him.
“They slapped my hands with belts and also used sticks to beat me up. I was subjected to electric shocks on my back. After this, I was shifted to the lock-up. They (police) hurled abuses at me as well. Religion-specific slurs were used. It seemed that there was anger among police personnel aimed at a particular community.”Mohammed Faisal, Lawyer arrested by UP Police
When The Quint reached out to the concerned police official in Kairana, we were told that the police had evidence against Faisal and would file a charge sheet soon. The UP police also denied allegations of physical torture.
Meanwhile, Faisal is gearing up to file a case against the cops. He also claims that his watch and Rs 3,700 in cash, which was confiscated at the time of arrest, has not been returned even after his release.
