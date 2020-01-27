‘Wish Someone Told Me..’: Ex-Students, Professionals on Board Exam
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Class 10 and 12 board examinations are here and so are bouts of stress and panic, a surge of caffeine intake and prayers offered.
From the expectations to score well, to the unnerving pressure in the examination halls, the stress can take a toll. However, it doesn’t need to be all that bad. The Quint spoke to some ex-students and professionals who have sailed in the same boat that the students are in right now.
Here are a few things that they wished they were told during their board examinations, because, well, hindsight is a gift.
Loading...
‘Best Advice Not From Self-Help Books’
Preparing to take civil service examinations, Arshad Muhammed has made himself a rule book, with pointers he learnt during his board exams.
A former student of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, (DU) he scored 97.8 percent in class 12th and 10 CGPA in class 10th.
“I assure you that the best piece of advice that I received to crack my board exams were not from many self-help books on how to crack board exams. The best pieces of advice I received were from my teachers, parents and seniors who told me that the board exams will be a test of practice and nerves.”Arshad Muhammed, Alumni, St Stephen’s College
So, now how to face this test of nerves? Mohammed lays down the importance of mock tests, and the will to not lose confidence while writing the paper even if we are thrown off track by the questions.
‘Wish I Told Myself To Take It Easy’
Riya Arora, a student of Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University scored 88.75 percent in class 12th and 89.3 percent in class 10th.
Stating that she was heart-broken when she received her marks, Arora said that her family supported her, and told her not to lose heart.
‘Not Everyone Meant to Study in DU’
When she received her marks — 86 percent in class 12th and 80 percent in class 10th — Nida Mirza was so upset that she couldn’t see beyond the marks she had scored.
Now, a graphic designer, it took her quite sometime to realise that there are several good colleges to study in, apart from Delhi University.
“Not everyone is meant to study in DU, I did end up in a good designing college and I did pretty well there as compared to my class 12th. Now when I look back at my percentage it does feel like a number,” she said.
CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th for this year will begin on 15 February and will continue in March 2020. Meanwhile, ICSE i.e. class 10th boards will begin on 27 February, and for ISC, i.e. class 12th, the exams will start on 3 February.
‘Many Avenues Don’t Depend on Your Marks’
Anant Chaturvedi, now a Revenue Growth Specialist, scored 83 percent in 12th and 78 percent in 10th.
He stated the importance of enjoying one’s time in school, and looking out for avenues suiting one’s goal irrespective of the percentage you land in board exams.
‘Do Little, But Do It Well’
Last but not the least is Raman Mohora, a student of St Stephen's student, DU who received 97.5 percent in class 12th and 92 percent in class 10th.
Even though he made it to one of the most esteemed colleges of DU, Mohora said that in hindisght, he feels it would be better if more students were told to take their board exams lightly, and to learn the art of taking one day a time.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )