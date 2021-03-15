Toolkit Case: Court to Hear Jacob, Muluk’s Anticipatory Bail Pleas
The court had earlier directed that no coercive action shall be taken against them till Monday’s hearing.
Delhi’s Patiala House Court will on Monday, 15 March, hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob, activist Shantanu Muluk as well as climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari in connection to the toolkit case.
The court had earlier adjourned the hearing to 15 March in the matter of anticipatory bail pleas filed by Jacob and Muluk in connection with the case.
The court also directed that no coercive action shall be taken against either of the applicants in the meantime.
Appearing for the two, senior lawyers Vrinda Grover and Rebecca John requested the bench to extend the protection of both Muluk and Jacob. Grover, appearing for Muluk, sought an adjournment, saying that she needed more time to prepare his reply. John also said that she would like to argue on the same day.
The Principal Bench of the Bombay High Court on 17 February, had granted transit anticipatory bail for three weeks to Jacob and asked her to furnish a bond of Rs 25,000.
On 25 February, Muluk was also granted protection from arrest by the Delhi court till 9 March in the case as the Delhi Police sought more time to file a detailed reply on his plea.
Now, Muluk and Jacob’s applications will be heard together.
Another Climate Activist Seeks Anticipatory Bail
Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday, 12 March, had extended by three days the interim protection from arrest granted to climate activist Chaudhari, in connection to the “toolkit” case. Chaudhari had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail on Thursday.
On Friday, after a brief hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings till 15 March.
Further, the judge directed that no coercive action can be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing.
The Bombay High Court had recently granted him transit anticipatory bail, providing him protection till 12 March in order to enable him to approach the competent court in Delhi for seeking appropriate relief.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.