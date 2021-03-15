Toolkit Case: Court to Hear Jacob, Muluk’s Anticipatory Bail Pleas

Delhi’s Patiala House Court will on Monday, 15 March, hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob, activist Shantanu Muluk as well as climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari in connection to the toolkit case.

The court had earlier adjourned the hearing to 15 March in the matter of anticipatory bail pleas filed by Jacob and Muluk in connection with the case.