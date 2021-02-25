Toolkit Case: Shantanu Granted Protection From Arrest Till 9 March
The Delhi Police sought more time to file a detailed reply on Shantanu Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea.
A Delhi court on Thursday, 25 February, granted protection from arrest to activist Shantanu Muluk till 9 March in connection with the ‘toolkit case’.
According to reports, the Delhi Police sought more time to file a detailed reply on his anticipatory bail plea, following which they were directed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana not to take any coercive action against him, with the hearing adjourned till 9 March.
Muluk had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.
The Delhi Police is probing the 'toolkit Google doc' which supported the farmers' agitation and was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Earlier, Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob had been granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.
Disha Ravi Granted Bail Earlier
On Tuesday, arrested climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court in the same case.
In a press briefing earlier this month, the Delhi Police had said that Shantanu was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created.
The police had further claimed that a Zoom meeting took place on 11 January, attended by Jacob and Shantanu and organised by the Poetic Justice Foundation – which the police deems as a ‘pro-Khalistani’ organisation, in which "the modalities of the Global Day of Action were worked out".
Violence had broken out in several parts of Delhi on 26 January during the protesting farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.
(With inputs from ANI.)
