As 5-Day Police Remand Ends, Disha Ravi to Appear in Delhi Court

On Sunday, she was remanded to five-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody. Breaking down in the court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said, "I was just supporting farmers.” She added that she didn't create the toolkit, and just made two edits to it.

However, the Delhi Police has claimed that Ravi “was one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination”.