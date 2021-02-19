Delhi HC Hearing Disha Ravi Media Trial Plea, Police Deny Leaks

Sibal then sought to move on to the affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Police. He noted that even if their statement was taken on face value the affidavit said no information from the case file had been shared with the media, except what was put out in their press briefings. He argued that they had “serious issues with the nature of the information shared through press briefings.”

Justice Pratibha Singh pointed out that the court could not ask the journalists to reveal their sources, so to determine whether there had been leaks they would have to look at what information is publicly available.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police (via the MHA) reiterated that there had been no official leak of information or documents by the Delhi Police. “There can be an informal leak, but leaking is illegal, we don’t intend to leak. Some officer or peon could have leaked it.”

He also defended the press briefings by the Delhi Police, arguing that they had to respond if they were being maligned. He alleged that there had been leaks from the other side to malign the police and so they had to respond. He also suggested that Disha Ravi could have leaked the alleged chats herself, or those she had sent messages could have leaked chats to the media.